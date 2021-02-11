Roseland, Nebraska, resident Ivan “Pete” Lamar Meyer passed away February 9, 2021, at his home surrounded with love and comfort.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13, at the United Methodist Church in Bladen with Rev. Dan Albers and Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Interment will be at the East Lawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. — 7 p.m. with the family present on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Pete was born at the family home in Campbell, Nebraska to Herman and Florence (Koch) Meyer on September 16, 1934. As the youngest of 5 boys he grew up with lots of brotherly love. He was baptized and confirmed in the First Presbyterian Church. He attended Campbell public schools, graduating with the class of 1951.
After becoming a member of the Bladen Methodist Church, he and Delores Stoughton were married on June 9, 1957. Following this union four sons were born. Pete was a skilled worker, working in a lot of different areas including Bladen Sand & Gravel, Bladen Grain, Roseland Co-op, Roseland and Silver Lake schools and retired from Thermo King Corp. He and Delores were a staple of the Methodist Food Stand at the Webster County Fair in Bladen for 32 years. He served on both Bladen and Roseland Fire Departments and the Roseland Village Board.
After overcoming his stuttering, he never knew a stranger. He was an amazing husband, father and friend to all. They looked to him for stories of family history. Pete was always full of teasing and love.
In his last years people looked for him to be out sitting on his porch waving with his trusty companion, Curly, on his lap. Pete was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Tommy and Dorothy Stoughton; brothers Doyt, Leon and Marvin; brothers-in-law, Roger Larson, Raymond Grams, Alan Anderson, Charlie Eiseman and a sister-in-law, Donna Hoevet.
He leaves to mourn his wife, Delores, of 63 1/2 years; four sons, Randy (April), Rick (Rhonda), Ron (Sara) and Russ Meyer; grandchildren, Amber (Seth), Ashley (Kaitlin), Alyssa (Cody), Aubrey (Kyle), Andrianna (Jader), Alec (Lenae), Megan (Cody), Justin (Sierra), Morgan (Ben), Jenae (Jason), Jaci (Mitch), Machelle (David) and Malissa; 24 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gaylord (Joan), Dean (Verna), Jim (Diana); sisters, Audrey Larson, Kolleen Grams, Veralu (Don Fritson), Sherri Anderson, Lori Eiseman, Bonnie (Larry) Holmberg; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Meyer, Billie Meyer, Sharon (Terry) Fraser and Ed Hoevet; many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Memorials may be given to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com.
