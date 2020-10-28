J. Rodney Wendell, 91, died October 13, 2020, in Kearney, Nebraska.
J. Rodney Wendell, 91, died October 13, 2020, in Kearney, Nebraska.
Celebration of life services will be Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m. Services are being handled by Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home of Holdrege, and will be live-streamed on its Facebook page.
