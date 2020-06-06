Geneva, Nebraska, resident James A. “Jim” Rose, 66, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Geneva.
Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Geneva with Pastor James Moil officiating. Burial is at Geneva Public Cemetery. There is no visitation as cremation was chosen. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com. Memorials are suggested to the Fillmore County Hospital Foundation or Fillmore Central Public Schools with regards to arts and athletics.
James was born Jan. 4, 1954, at Red Cloud, Nebraska, to Harm and Elnora (Krueger) Rose.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Rose of Geneva; daughters, Cassie and Darren Ivy of Firth, Nebraska, and Lindsey and Zach Messman of Bruning, Nebraska; son, Danny and Heather Rose of Firth; sister, Jolene and Richard Koepke of Hastings; and mother-in-law, Neva Parks of Campbell, Nebraska.
