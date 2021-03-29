James Dale "Jim" Hunt, 78, of Pekin, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a proud Mason and Shriner. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing, boating, golfing, and mowing his lawn. Of all his pastimes, Jim's favorite was spending time with his family.
He was born on March 11, 1943 in Hastings, Nebraska to the late Clarence and Reva (Smith) Hunt. Along with his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his step-son, Randall Willms; and sister, Donna Blecha.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Carla (Bowen) Hunt; daughters, Kristal (Robin) Hunt, Rebecca (Buzz) Bowling, and Jc Hunt; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen in regards to Jim's wishes. No services have been scheduled at this time.
The family requests that contributions in Jim’s memory be made to the family in care of Carla Hunt.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
