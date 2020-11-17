Lenexa, Kansas, resident Jim E. Kullberg was born in Hastings, Nebraska, and graduated from the University of Nebraska. He worked in the concrete construction industry in the Kansas City area for over 40 years.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Beth Kullberg; sons Jim Kullberg, Pat Kullberg and Steve Kullberg; and his beloved daughters-in-law and eight grandchildren. A memorial service, for family only due to the pandemic, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24. Others may view the live stream of the memorial service on Monticello United Methodist Church’s YouTube channel (Monticello United Methodist Church Shawnee, KS) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC12-HFPzYGhDFL_d9-s5HtQ .
Memorial contributions may be made to Monticello United Methodist Church in Shawnee, Kansas, or Stilwell, Kansas, First Baptist Church Caring Ministries. A more detailed obituary can be viewed at https://kccremation.com/obituaries.aspx .
