Hastings, Nebraska, resident James Edward Kruml, 60, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln.
Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Rev. Dr. Barry W. Kennard officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene for the Youth Ministry.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
James was born December 21, 1959, in Rushville, to Steven & Geneva (Hiller) Kruml. He graduated from Gordon High School. James married Jolene Zeckser on August 27, 2011.
James farmed and ranched until his retirement due to his health. He was also a handyman for Carmichael Construction for many years. James was a member of Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene. He was always available for anyone that was in need, was a good listener, and enjoyed telling jokes and making people laugh.
James was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Jolene "Jo" Kruml of Hastings; son, Mason Sr. (Tracey) Kruml of Bozeman, Montana; grandchildren, Leilanna Kruml and Mason Kruml Jr.; brother and spouse, Steven (Connee) Kruml of Gordon; sister and spouse, JoAnn (Duane) Dreikosen of Chapman.
