James G. "Jim" Maul, age 82, U.S. Army Veteran 1959-1962, a Naperville, Illinois resident since 1971, formerly of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Edward Hospital in Naperville.
He was born February 22, 1939 in Hastings, NE. Jim married the love of his life Sheila nee Swigle on June 20, 1964 at St. Cecilia's in Hastings. They were happily married for almost 57 years.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Stasia Maul and Sheila's parents, Bill and Ruth Swigle as well as his brothers and sister-in-laws, Eldon and Ruth Maul, Don and Peach Maul and his sister and brother-in-law Dolores & Ed Jacobi.
Jim is survived by his wife, Sheila and his three sons and daughter-in-laws, Jon and Laura Maul of Aurora, Eric and Kristin Maul of Naperville, Chris and Jennifer Maul of Naperville.
Jim was always proud of the personal and professional accomplishments of his sons and daughter-in-laws. Jim was absolutely delighted to welcome his daughter-in-laws to the family after raising 3 active boys. Jim is the proud grandfather of 8 wonderful grandchildren: Haley, Samantha, Ashley, Andrew, James, Alexa, Sophia and Anthony were the light of his life. Jim spent many hours over the last quarter century thoroughly enjoying his role as "Grandpa", "Papa", "Jim Grandpa". Rare was the conversation with Jim that did not include the latest update on Sheila, his boys, daughter-in-laws and grandchildren. Family was the part of his life he most treasured.
Jim is survived as well by his brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Percy Maul; sister-in-law, Jo (Don) Maul; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Bob and Marsha Swigle and Bill and Joan Swigle. Jim has numerous nieces and nephews and many friends that survive him as well.
After graduating from Hastings Senior High School, Jim proudly served his beloved Country in the United States Army. He was Honorably Discharged having attained the rank of Sergeant. Returning to Hastings, Jim attended University of Nebraska at Kearney. After marrying Sheila, they moved to Chicago where Jim worked for the next 25 years with ARA Food Services. Jim helped build their Chicago business as the District Manager of Chicago. After ARA, Jim spent many years managing country clubs, most notably, Oak Meadows and Cress Creek. Jim was an active and successful realtor for many years with Coldwell Banker in Naperville. Upon retirement, Jim went to work for Eric and Chris at Maul Paving/Sealcoating/Concrete where he ran the wholesale sealcoating division, enjoying many lunches with Eric and Chris and imparting a lifetime of management, leadership and business lessons to his boys.
Jim was a man of many interests, hobbies and pursuits. His extensive time in the food service and country club business left Jim with an appreciation for great food and the enjoyment of a good meal. It was always a treat to hear Jim tell stories over a meal. He was a fanatical Nebraska Cornhuskers fan. He was a long suffering multi-decade Bears season ticket holder and fan. Having played football growing up and in high school, Jim had a lifelong passion for the game. Always the traveler, Jim loved traveling the United States, Caribbean, Mexico and Europe with Sheila. While solid Midwesterners, they enjoyed escaping the cold to Sarasota every winter. For many summers, they enjoyed spending time at their home in South Haven, MI. Jim was never one to walk past a Blackjack or Craps table either. Always with his pockets heavier, the dealer's lighter and the crowd educated on how to win. A good book was always close at hand for Jim too. The original handyman, Jim loved tinkering, fixing things, home improvement projects, chores and yard work. He had hobbies he pursued with his sons. Eric and Chris played golf with Jim and attended many football and baseball games together. Jim roamed the Upper Midwest and Great Plains with Jon and dogs hunting waterfowl and upland game every Fall and Winter.
Jim's Roman Catholic Faith was deep. He was a proud founding parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle. Jim would, always, find you a seat when he ushered. As his boys were growing up he was involved in everything from Boy Scouts to Indian Guides to coaching sports. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered his time at Hesed House in Aurora.
Jim's love of God and Country will be missed. He was always proud of his Family, his Nebraska roots, his adopted City of Chicago and Naperville, his Midwestern work ethic and what he accomplished with his life. There were never any airs or punches pulled. What you saw was what you got with Jim Maul. His friends and family loved that about Jim.
Eternal rest grant them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Godspeed to you Jim Maul.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 26, 2021, 4:00-7:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville. Current health guidelines state that no more than 50 individuals at a time may pay their respects to the family, and guests are required to wear masks and follow social distancing procedures.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 27, 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville. The funeral mass will be live-streamed. Please go to www.friedrich-jones.com and click on Jim's obituary.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to: Edward Cancer Center, c/o The Edward Foundation, 801 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 527-3954, www.edwardfoundation.org or Hesed House, Attn: Development, 659 South River Street, Aurora, IL 60506, (630) 914-6428, https://www.hesedhouse.org/donate
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.