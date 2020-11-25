James (Jim) Frederick Horsham, lifelong resident of Hastings, Nebraska, passed peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital.
Celebration of Life will be held at Elks Lodge #159 in Hastings on Saturday, November 28th, 2020, at 1 p.m.; outside weather permitting. All social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.
Jim was born October 5th, 1948, to Jack & Clara Jean (Collins) Horsham in Hastings. He graduated from Hasting High in 1967. In 1969 he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as an Aviation Electronics Tech stationed in China Lake, CA. On January 6th, 1973, he married Nancy L. Neff at the First United Methodist Church. In June of 1973, Jim received an Honorable Discharge from the Navy and returned to Hastings where he co-owned and operated a ServiceMaster franchise until retiring at the age of 65.
Jim was a lifelong servant of the community being involved in such organizations as the Kiwanis Club, Tehama Shrine, Masonic Lodge #50, Hastings Valley Scottish Rite and Elks Lodge #159 where he served as Exalted Ruler two times.
He is survived by Nancy, his wife of 47 years; two sons and four grandchildren, Chad & Stacy Horsham, children Taylor (14) and Cameron (9), Ryan & Kim Horsham, children Evan (14) and Addison (11); two brothers, John (Mary) Horsham and Tim Horsham.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Clara Jean Horsham and niece Kim Brigham.
Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. His passions included golfing, hunting, fishing, woodworking and most of all his grandkids. He dedicated his life to family, helping others and giving back to the people and organizations he held closest to his heart and he will be greatly missed.
His last bit of advice to his grandchildren, “Don’t be afraid to take on new challenges, don’t be afraid to push yourself and don’t accept defeat. If you want it, go get it.”
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to local organizations.
Murray Wilson Funeral Directing is in charge of the arrangements.
