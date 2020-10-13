Juniata, Nebraska, resident James Don “Jim” McFerren, 89, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home.
Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 19, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Greg Lindenberger officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church or Chorus of the Plains.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jim was born June 19, 1931, in Covington, Kentucky, to Adrian and Helen (Sergeant) McFerren. He graduated from Juniata High School in 1948 and received his bachelor’s degree in business from Hastings College in 1952. Jim married Verlene E. Plambeck on April 22, 1956.
Jim was a sales representative in the area for many years. He was a member of Juniata United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church in Hastings, Masonic Lodge #57, Church Choir, and a founding member of the Chorus of the Plains, receiving his 50-year member pin.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert McFerren; and brothers, Kenneth McFerren and Roger McFerren.
Survivors include wife, Verlene E. McFerren of Juniata; son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Ildi McFerren of Budapest, Hungary; daughter, Deborah McFerren of Juniata; grandchildren, Alan McFerren, Andrew McFerren, Kristof McFerren, Attila McFerren; sister-in-law, Marlys McFerren of Colorado; and many nieces and nephews
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.