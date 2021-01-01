Hastings, Nebraska, resident James Levi Parsons, 35, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at UMNC in Omaha.
Graveside service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation was Sunday at DeWitt Funeral Home in Hastings.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Jim was born July 19, 1985, in Miami, Oklahoma, to Terry and Nancy (Sharp) Parsons.
He graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 2003. Jim worked at Stellar Industries and was the DJ at Wanda’s, both in Hastings.
He married Tiffani Bauer on July 5, 2012, in Kearney. Jim had many hobbies and interests, including collecting most anything, especially guns, working on cars, flying, cooking, fishing, and bowhunting. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his wife, Tiffani Parsons of Hastings; children, Grant Hohlfeld and Jordan Veik, both of Hastings; mother, Nancy Parsons of Hastings; siblings, David (Kelly) Sharp, Ann (Wayde) Dickerson, Rachel (Andrew) Eggerling, and Sarah Parsons, all of Hastings; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
