James Lynn Soucek, the son of Alice (Kvasnicka) and John Soucek, was born December 10, 1937, in Bladen, Nebraska. He departed this life on Thursday, November 3, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings at the age of 82.
He grew up in the Bladen community and received his formal education attending the Bladen schools. He was united in marriage with Joan Wratten and this union was blessed with four children. A lifelong farmer, they lived and farmed in the Bladen area until 2000. In the early 1980s he was burned in an accident. In his leisure time, he enjoyed tinkering with his cars and pickups and also had a collection of BB guns. He loved having the constant companionship of his dog, Fetch, who went everywhere with him.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two sons, Timothy Alan Soucek on July 13, 1970 and Jeffery Vaughn Soucek on January 19, 2019; his daughter, Holly Lynn Soucek Timm on February 28, 2018; and a brother, Dr. Charles Dean Soucek and wife, LaVaun.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joan, of Hastings; a son and daughter-in-law, Mitch and Cindy Soucek of McCook; four grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and his many friends.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, at the East Lawn Cemetery in Bladen with Rev. Dan Albers officiating.
Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud is caring for the family.
