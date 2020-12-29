James Martin Kaufman, 80, of Hastings, Nebraska, died December 25, 2020 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 31, at the Plainview Cemetery at Bladen with the Rev. Dan Albers officiating.
Visitation will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
A memorial fund has been established by the family for later designation.
