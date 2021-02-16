James “Jim” M.W. Hilligas, 81, of Grand Island, Nebraska passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, at Christ Lutheran Church, 1300 N. Grand Island Ave., Grand Island. Reverend Tom Schneider is the officiant. Burial of ashes will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until service time. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Jim was born February 19, 1939 in Hampton, NE, the son of William E. and Alta Amelia (Werth) Hilligas. He grew up in Aurora and graduated from Aurora High School. Jim entered the United States Army on November 21, 1958 and was honorably discharged following his service, February 15, 1962.
On January 25, 1964, he married Karen L. Myers in Aurora. They made their home in Grand Island. Jim was a mechanic by trade and was employed by Nebraska Truck Center, from which he retired.
As a young man, Jim helped on his uncle’s farm. He was around horses his entire life, eventually raising and showing Appaloosas. He had helped his brother and sister-in-law with their horse operation until recently. In earlier years he helped with the Woolsey Raiders 4-H Club at Inland.
Jim was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, and over the years he had served in several capacities including church elder.
Survivors include his daughter, Lea Marie Hilligas of Grand Island; brother, Gerald (Ruth) Hilligas of Inland; niece, Alicia (John) Gundlach and nephew, Daniel Hilligas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen in 2010; his parents and an infant sister.
Memorials are suggested to the family or Christ Lutheran Church.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.