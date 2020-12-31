James Parsons Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska resident James Parsons, 35, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2020, at UNMC in Omaha. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hastings, Nebraska. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Hastings James Parsons Nebraska Omaha Pass Away Cremation Services Funeral Home Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWinter storm watch issued for much of Nebraska; Lincoln could see 4-6 inches of snowSalma Hayek hesitated to work with friend Javier BardemSnow totals bumped up in Southeast Nebraska as winter storm approachesGary Michael's takes tailored approach to businessOmaha woman sues insurance company for denying claim after her husband died of COVIDFeared 'dumb' idea an overnight successSouth Heartland tallies of new COVID-19 cases continue downward trendMince pie feeds British bakery ideaImperial Mall meets its endSheriff says 39-year-old Lincoln man died in crash near Fremont Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
