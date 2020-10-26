Hastings, Nebraska, resident James Russell “Jim” Moore, 88, passed from this life Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island.
Jim was born in Aurora September 17, 1932, to James E. and Mabel (Stalker) Moore. He was one of seven brothers and five sisters. Jim was a 1950 graduate of Archer High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1950 to 1954 as a petty officer 2nd class-Aviation Structural Mechanic.
Jim married the love of his life, Virginia A. Overturf at Mountain View, California, in 1953. After Jim was discharged, they farmed for 59 years in the Ong-Edgar area. Jim served as an Ong volunteer fireman, including chief, for many years. After retiring, Jim and Virginia moved to Hastings in 2017.
He served on the Logan Township Board, Clay County Fair Board, was a 4-H leader with the Jr. Livestock Raisers and was active in the Clay County and Nebraska Farm Bureau. Jim was a member of the Sutton American Legion Argonne Post #61, Disabled American Veterans, and Ong United Methodist Church.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Shirley Hawthorne, Marilyn Rosenberry, Nancy Ziegler; brothers; David and Stanley; brothers-in-law, Les Hawthorne, Bob Rosenberry, Bob Ziegler, Marshall White, Jimmy Overturf; and sister-in-law, Diane Moore.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Monty McCord of Hastings; son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Kimberly Moore of Waverly; grandson and spouse, Walker and Megan Moore of West Des Moines, Iowa; sisters, Ruth Hawthorne, Janice White; brothers, Paul (Karen) Moore, Dennis (Kathy) Moore, Lyle (Vickie) Moore and Wayne Moore; brother-in-law, John (Diane) Overturf; sisters-in-law; Jacqueline Moore and Pamela Overturf, and many nieces and nephews.
