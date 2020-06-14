James S. Becker Jun 14, 2020 Jun 14, 2020 Updated 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska, resident James S. “Jim” Becker, 66, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James S. Becker Hastings Mary Lanning Healthcare Nebraska Funeral Home Cremation Service Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHighway 6 closed due to accidentAdams County records one new COVID-19 casePaving project to begin on 42nd Street12-year-old Fullerton boy saves two people, dog in Loup Canal during fishing tripGov. Pete Ricketts: Let’s get Nebraska agriculture growingCOVID-19 deaths in Nebraska climb to 216 as Douglas County numbers surgeFEMA denies Texas appeal for disaster relief for October tornadoes that caused millions in damageLouisville passes ‘Breonna’s Law’ banning no-knock warrants, cops who killed Breonna Taylor still not arrestedBloodied store manager describes life in the age of COVID-19My worst moment: ‘Bosch’ star Titus Welliver and the road-raging TV network executive Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Jun 15 Itty Bitty Story Time Mon, Jun 15, 2020 Jun 17 Preschool story hour for ages 3-6 Wed, Jun 17, 2020 Jun 17 All ages story time Wed, Jun 17, 2020 Jun 18 Toddler Time Thu, Jun 18, 2020
