Janet Chagnon Nov 2, 2020 Nov 2, 2020 Updated 6 hrs ago

Hastings, Nebraska, resident Janet Chagnon, 63, passed away at her home. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hastings.
