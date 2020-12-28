Sutton, Nebraska, resident Janet Katherine Scheidemann, 87, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 31, at the Federated Church in Sutton with Rev. Mary Scott officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-7 p.m., with the family present from 4-6 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Services will be live-streamed from Sutton Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/suttonmemorial.
Janet was born on August 14, 1933, in Hastings, Nebraska to Walter M. and Elizabeth (Bott) Utecht. She spent her years growing up in Hastings and graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1952. On April 7, 1957, she was united in marriage to Robert C. Scheidemann in Hastings. They made their home in various communities while he served his country in the military. Later they moved to Sutton where she resided until her death. Through the years, Janet was employed by various restaurants in Sutton and enjoyed her time with the public. She enjoyed her outings with her special friends, Marjorie Finley, Kathy Lemkau, and her Bingo friends Virginia Carlson and Judy Smith. She never missed an episode of “The Price Is Right” and will be missed by her cat Boo Boo. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver Jo Jo Roemmich. Without these people, she would not have enjoyed life to the end as they brought her much friendship, allowing her to get out of the house.
Those left to cherish many, many memories are her children and spouses, Terry and Wendy Scheidemann of Sutton, Wayne and Patty Scheidemann of Lincoln and Lisa and Randy Griess of Sutton. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and another due in July of next year; sisters-in-law, Frances Utecht of Las Vegas, NV, Sharon Utecht of Denver, CO, Dorothy Scheidemann of Salem, OR; brother-in-law, Merlin Heye of Florida; and many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on May 12, 2006; six brothers, Lavern, Lloyd, Harold, Virgil, Delbert, Roger; and sister Shirley Heye.
