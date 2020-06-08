Hastings, Nebraska, resident Janet Kay Lowry, 67, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home.
A private celebration of life will be at a later date at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home in Hastings with Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Oxford Cemetery in Oxford, Kansas. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to American Diabetes Association. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Janet was born May 19, 1953, in Wellington, Kansas, to Jack and Marilyn Udean (McGee) Lowry. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1971, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the early 1990s, and College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1994.
Janet worked at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas, from 1975 to 1976, Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney in 1977, Mary Lanning Healthcare from 1977 to 1986, and was a certified coding specialist and transcriptionist at BryanLGH Medical Center East from 1987 to 2004. She attended Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene in Hastings. Janet was a member of the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA).
Janet was preceded in death by her parents and sister, JoLee Max.
Survivors include brother, James Lowry of Hastings; brother-in-law: Kendal Max of Juniata, Nebraska; niece and nephews, Don Max of Kenesaw, Nebraska, Roger Max of Minden, Nebraska, Morgan Lowry of Hastings, Tyler Lowry of Juniata, and Alex Lowry of Juniata; great-nephew, Payton Max of Dexter, Iowa; aunt, Carol Leonard, Tyro, Arkansas; and numerous friends and cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.