Hastings, Nebraska, resident, Janet Louise Chagnon (Allard), 63, went to walk with the lord on Sunday, November 1st, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 6th, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Axtell, with Pastor Marcia Dorn officiating. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. DeWitt Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Hastings NE is serving the family.
Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com
She was preceded in death by her father, Vincent “LaVale” Allard; husband Thomas Chagnon; and brother Jeff Allard.
Those left to cherish her memory include her Mother, Loraine (Lori) Allard of Holdrege; three children, daughter April (Jill) Liske-Clark of Saipan, and their two children, Samantha and Pyper; son, Joseph (Becky) Anderson of Minden, and their 4 children, Lane, Abigayl, Lexi and Drake; daughter, Bethany Anderson of Hastings, and her two children, Morgan and Brian; step-daughter, Brenda (Scott) Favinger, and their 3 children, Riley, Ashley and Kelsey; brother, Jeff Allard (Deceased) 3 children, Gary, Ginger and Ginny; sisters, Julie (Terry) Pramberg of Lincoln, and their 4 children, Ryan & wife Allison, Brady & wife Sarah, Kim and Tyler; Debi (Craig) Hadley of Loomis, and their 3 children, Skylar, Carter and Gunnar, along with many other cousins and family.
Janet Louise Chagnon (Allard) was born on September 6th, 1957, in Whittier, California. At a young age, she moved to Holdrege where she grew up in the area with her brother Jeff, and 2 sisters, Julie and Debi.
Following High School, Janet spent many years caring for others as an LPN working in several hospitals and nursing homes, or taking care of kids in her home with in-home daycare. Following her nursing career, she started to follow her hobby of sewing and worked as a seamstress for many years in the Hastings area.
Janet had many hobbies and passions in life. Making quilts and blankets for “Blankets for babies”, spending hours in the kitchen cooking and canning, gardening, or just putting an album on the stereo and singing and dancing around the house.
