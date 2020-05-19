Hastings, Nebraska, resident Janice E. Timm, 79, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Private graveside service will be held Friday, May 22, at the Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be Thursday, May 21, from 4-6 p.m. at the DeWitt Funeral Home at 1247 N. Burlington. Murray Wilson Funeral Directing is in charge of arrangements.
Janice was born August 26, 1940, in Campbell, Nebraska, to LaVerne and Beulah (Bates) Trine. Janice attended Blue Hill Schools. On October 20, 1956, she married Wayne Timm and they made their home in Hastings. Into this marriage was born four children and one foster child.
Janice worked at the Adams County Treasurer’s Office, Roseland State Bank, and Timm’s Repair and Auto Sales. She enjoyed selling jewelry and going on shopping trips with friends. She always kept track of what her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were involved in. She was a member of First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne of Hastings; sons, Rodney Timm of Hastings, Dennis (Cindy) Timm of Bladen, Scott (Kelly) Timm of Roseland; daughter, Kimberly (Wayne) Garrett of Grand Island; foster daughter, Roseann (Scott) Tucker of Lincoln; stepdaughter, Diane (Tom) Gulizia of Omaha; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Sheila Curry from Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, William Timm; one daughter-in-law, Holly Timm; brother, Leland Trine; and stepmother, Eleanor Trine.
Memorials may be given to First St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
