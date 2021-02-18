Jannay Jean Grier of Hastings, Nebraska, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Jannay was born August 9, 1955, in Ogallala, Nebraska. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Zierlein; 2 grandchildren; her boyfriend, Bucky Simnitt; 3 brothers, Bob (Marlene) of Alliance, Rick of Houston, TX and Gary of Alma along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Josephine Grier of Ansley, NE; father, Richard “Dick” Roy Grier of Arizona and brother, Jim Grier of Holdrege, NE.
A Celebration of Life service will be Thursday, February 25 at 11 a.m. at The Well Church, 1814 W. B St. in Hastings with Pastor Joe Marino officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.