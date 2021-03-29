Funeral services for Jean Anne Einspahr will be held on Friday, April 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wilcox with Pastor Nathan Abel officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Holstein. Face coverings will be required.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; the Einspahr family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend her visitation and funeral service, based on the best interest of your health and that of your community. Her services will be live streamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Homes Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Nelson-Bauer-Funeral-Homes-1116011138 0162
01622).
Jean Anne Einspahr, 83 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the CHI Health Nebraska Heart Institute in Lincoln.
Jean Anne was born at home on April 30, 1937, in Hastings, Nebraska, the oldest of three children to Francis “Bud” and Frances “Fran” (Richards) Minich. She was baptized on Easter Sunday on April 17, 1938, and confirmed in 1950 in Hastings. She received her primary education and graduated from Hastings High School in 1955. After graduation and until 1965, she worked for Credit Bureau of Hastings. She also worked 3 years as a para-professional at the Hastings Junior High School Library.
On September 18, 1960, she married Gerald L. Einspahr at the Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings. The couple had two daughters, Belinda Diane Holscher and Connie Jean Einspahr. They moved to Roseland in 1973. While in Roseland, she started the Roseland PTO, Roseland Rosebuds 4-H Club and the Adopt a Grandparent program for which she received an award from the state.
Jean was a member of the Lutheran Church since 1969. She enjoyed baking, canning, crocheting, camping and her puppy, Izzy. She especially enjoyed her yearly trips to Estes Park, Colorado in April and September in honor of her birthday, and her and Jerry’s anniversary.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald on November 19, 2009; her siblings: James Minich; Judy Bradford; son-in-law, Darius Holscher; aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Survivors include her two daughters, Belinda Holscher of Kimball, South Dakota and Connie Einspahr of Funk; two grandsons, Austin Frank Holscher and his wife, Jessica and Curtis Lydell Holscher, both of South Dakota; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 1, from 4-7 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
A memorial has been established in Jean Anne’s honor and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be given to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.