Jean L. (DeMoss) Ritterbush passed away on June 22, 2020, age 93, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Jean was born on May 15, 1927, to LaVerne and Ivah DeMoss in Almena, Kansas. She graduated from high school in Mascot, Nebraska, in 1945 and attended Hasting College.
Jean married Vernon Ritterbush on January 25, 1948. Together they raised three sons on a farm in Franklin County. They were both active members of the Grace Lutheran Church in Franklin, Nebraska. The couple were members of the Prairie Squares Square Dance Club of Franklin and Pioneers Square Dance Club of Minden. Jean delivered Meals on Wheels for many years well into her eighties.
Jean was preceded in death by husband, Vernon Ritterbush; parents, LaVerne and Ivah DeMoss; great-grandchild, Jonah Ritterbush; and brother-in-law, V.I. (Bud) Deminski.
She is survived by sons, Stephen Ritterbush of Stuttgart, Germany, Craig (Debra) Ritterbush of Hastings and Chris (Mary) Ritterbush of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, John Ritterbush of Chicago, Illinois, Mark (Dana) Ritterbush of Omaha, Erica (Jake) Gable of Columbus, Nebraska, and Molly (Brian) Buskirk of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Ronan and Norah Ritterbush, Charlotte, Killian, and Freya Gable and Thomas Buskirk; twin sister, Vene Deminski of Cambridge; and brother, Richard DeMoss of Mt. Carrol, Illinois.
A private service will be held at a later date at Grace Lutheran Church in Franklin with inurnment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery at Franklin. Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin assisted the Ritterbush family with these cremation services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.