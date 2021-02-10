Hastings, Nebraska resident Jean N. “Jeanie” Beiriger, 89, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Rosary is 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 15, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 2 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. The service will be live-streamed on St. Michael’s Catholic Church’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is https://www.facebook.com/STMHastings, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time. Memorials may be given to St. Michael’s Catholic Church or Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Sunday with family present at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
