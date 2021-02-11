Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jean N. “Jeanie” Beiriger, 89, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Rosary is 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 15, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 2 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. The service will be live-streamed on St. Michael’s Catholic Church’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is https://www.facebook.com/STMHastings, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time. Memorials may be given to St. Michael’s Catholic Church or Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Sunday with family present at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jeanie was born March 29, 1931, in her family home in Hastings, to Louis and Fay (Athey) Laubon. Jeanie lived most of her life in Hastings where she attended Hastings Public Schools and graduated from Hastings High School in 1948. Jeanie married Bernie Beiriger on December 2, 1950, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church with Monsignor Grogan officiating. Jeanie worked at Jones Drug Store during her High School years and later at City National Bank and Trust until her retirement in 1993. Jeanie was a member of St. Michael’s Church and Altar Society, Catholic Daughters, Legion of Mary, YWCA, and initiated St. Michael’s Prayer Chain where she was a leader for many years.
Jeanie loved playing cards, especially bridge where she was involved in many groups. She also liked playing pitch, working puzzles, reading books, and watching tennis. Jeanie was very friendly and could engage in conversation with just about anyone. She always made everyone feel loved and welcome whenever they came to visit in her home. Jeanie was a devoted wife and mother. She dearly loved her grandchildren and enjoyed hearing about all their activities.
Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernie; son, Greg; sisters, Donna Grothen and Glenda Ferguson; brothers, Junior, Ronnie, and twin brother Jerry.
Survivors include children and spouses, Terry (Debbie) Beiriger of Phoenix, AZ, Sandy (Clair) Kramer of Hastings, Ami (Caron) Beiriger of Glendale, AZ; daughter-in-law, Keri of North Platte; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Bonita Kindig; and brother-in-law, Al Beiriger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.