Hastings, Nebraska resident Jean Persinger, 87, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Azria Health in Blue Hill.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Tamara Holtz officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday with family present 5-7 p.m. and at the funeral home one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.