Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jean Persinger, 87, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Azria Health in Blue Hill.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Tamara Holtz officiating.
Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday with family present 5-7 p.m. and at the funeral home one hour prior to service at the church.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jean was born November 20, 1933, in Hastings to DeWayne P. and Alice Mae (Adcock) Munroe.
She graduated from Trumbull High School in 1951. Jean married Eugene A. Persinger on July 21, 1952. He preceded her in death on March 2, 2000.
Jean worked for Hastings Industries for 25 years, retiring in 1999.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Eagles, and NRA. Jean was an avid camper, loved bowling where she belonged on many teams, and enjoyed watching Husker football.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene A. Persinger; brother, Donnie D. Munroe; and sister, Patricia Weseman.
Survivors include children and spouse, Sheri Steiner of Aurora, Vicki (Ken) Snider of Hastings, Donnie Persinger of Kearney, Lonnie Persinger of Kearney; grandchildren and spouses, Travis (Laura) Steiner of Glen Head, N.Y., Andy Summers of San Diego, CA, Dusty Summers of Hastings, Kelsey (Kevin) Murray of Kansas City, MO, Aaron (Sunee) Persinger of Denver, CO, Alex Persinger of Central City, Austin Persinger of Kearney; and seven great-grandchildren.
