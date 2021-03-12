Hastings, Nebraska resident Jean Persinger, 87, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Azria Health, Blue Hill.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Updated: March 13, 2021 @ 1:10 am
