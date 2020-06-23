Fairmont, Nebraska resident, Jean Priefert, 85, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Fairmont.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday at Fairmont Community Church in Fairmont with Pastor Seungli You officiating. There will be no public visitation. Graveside service will be at a later date at Fairmont Public Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Neil Priefert Scholarship Fund or the Fairmont Community Church. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Jean was born on March 1, 1935 in Geneva, Nebraska to James and Alba (Fujan) Bernasek.
Survivors include daughters, Mary Scott and husband Dana of York, Carol Priefert-Wentworth and husband David of Centennial, Wyoming, Linda Zuerlein and husband Kirby of Fairmont, Susan Priefert-Voss and husband Brandon of Sisters, Oregon; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
