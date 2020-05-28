Hastings, Nebraska resident, Jean Ruth Schmeeckle, 72, passed away, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, peacefully in her home surrounded by family.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4 at Erik Olson Cemetery in Salem, South Dakota with a ceremony in Hastings, Nebraska to take place in the future. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation in Hastings is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation. Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com.
Jean was born on June 8, 1947, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the daughter of Arnold and Ruth (Weld) Osterberg. She grew up on the family farm north of Salem, South Dakota. Jean graduated from Salem High School with the class of 1965 and graduated from General Beadle College, today know as Dakota State College. She married Norman Schmeeckle in 1978 near Salem, South Dakota and moved to Hastings, Nebraska. Jean worked for the Evangelical Covenant Church headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, Bell Telephone in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Educational Service Unit #9 in Hastings, Nebraska before starting her most treasured role as mom.
Jean had a strong Christian faith and was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd where she participated in Women’s Circle, taught Sunday School, and served on the church board. Jean made sure everyone in her life knew how important they were to her. She was the first to pick up the phone to check in on her friends and family and she never ended a call or a conversation without telling you how much she loved you. She loved visiting her granddaughters, loved to read, and had a soft spot for animals.
Jean will lovingly be remembered by her husband, Norman; children, Ann Schmeeckle, Amy (Aaron) Maxwell, and Mark (Andrea) Schmeeckle; grandchildren, Sophie, Presley and Bobbi Jean Schmeeckle; and sister, Marlyce (Kevin) Kelly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Ruth Osterberg.
