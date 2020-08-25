Jean (Oates) Sorenson was born on November 17, 1953 in Hastings, Nebraska to Bernard (Pete) Oates and Eleanor (Grote) Oates and passed away on August 9, 2020 at her home in Riverside, California.
She graduated from Hastings High School and University of Nebraska in Lincoln.
She taught math in high school while in California and worked over 20 years for the Southern California Gas Company as a customer representative dealing with Spanish speaking customers.
She enjoyed traveling, walking and playing cards with family and friends. She was happiest when around her pets. She spent countless hours at the Janet Goeske Center playing chair volleyball, playing cards and taking craft class which broaden her creativity. Bargain shopping was one thing that gave her great pleasure. She often returned to Nebraska to visit family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and most of her aunts and uncles.
Survivors include her brother, Dave Oates (Eileen) of Seward; one sister, Linda Hessheimer (Elmer) of Geneva; two nephews; three nieces; and many great nieces and nephews.
To this obituary her family wishes to add their thoughts, prayers, and memories of life shared with Jean.
Memorials to the Janet Goeske Senior Center, 5257 Sierra Street, Riverside, California 92504.
