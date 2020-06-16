Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jeanne L. Duggins, 65, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home.
Private family Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher K. Kubat officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. A public celebration of life and reception will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Memorials may be given to Hastings Catholic Schools Scholarship Fund or Morrison Cancer Center. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jeanne was born August 1, 1954, in Hastings to Eugene and Helen (Hartman) Blum. She graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1972. Jeanne married Patrick Duggins on November 5, 1977, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Jeanne was employed as a para-professional at Adams Central Public Schools and legal secretary at Connely, Conway & Pauley in Hastings. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and Altar Society.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Mark Duggins.
Survivors include husband, Patrick “Pat” Duggins of Hastings; sons, spouse and family, Brandon and Anne Duggins of Omaha, Ruby and Maeve, John Duggins of Omaha, Nathan Duggins of Omaha; sisters and spouses, Connie and Jim Uden of Prosser, Julie and John Groshans of Doniphan, Cindy and Tim Kohout of Prosser; several nieces, nephews, other extended family, and many friends.
