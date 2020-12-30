Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jenneth Lynn O’Neill Brown, 70, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, in Winter Springs, FL.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
