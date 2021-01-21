Hastings, Nebraska resident Jenneth Lynn O’Neill Brown, 70, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, in Winter Springs, FL.
Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 28, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jenneth was born January 27, 1950, in Beatrice to Harm and Betty (Seckman) Jurgens. She graduated from Odell High School, Odell, NE in 1968 and later from Central Community College in Hastings. Jenneth married Tommy S. Brown on June 11, 1983, in Beatrice. She worked for 42 years at Island Supply Welding in Hastings. She enjoyed being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her family.
Jenneth was preceded in death by her parents, Harm and Betty Jurgens; sisters and spouses, Janine & Robert Cooper and Karen and Tom Stroebel; daughter-in-law, Jody (Jacobitz) Craig; and grandsons, Derek Craig, Cole Craig, and Cody O’Neill.
Survivors include her husband, Tommy S. Brown of Hastings; sons, Jamie Craig of Juniata, Timothy (Tammy) Craig of Hastings, Kevin (Hilary) O'Neill of Kearney; daughter, Lisa (Josh) Marcus of Winter Springs, FL; brother, Don (Loa) Jurgens of Wymore; sister, Amy (Don) Pearl of Mableton, GA; 15 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
