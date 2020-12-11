Jeremy Lee Lemburg, 44, of Hastings, Nebraska, (formerly of Farwell) was born July 21, 1976, in St. Paul, Nebraska to Jerry and Debra (Doyle) Lemburg. He departed this life on December 6, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 12, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be followed. Private burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
He graduated from grade school in Farwell, then from high school at Elba in 1994. He married the love of his life, Retha Rowe, on May 25, 2002. They lived in several towns across Nebraska from Lincoln to Scottsbluff, finally making their home in Hastings.
Jeremy was a compassionate loving person who cared deeply for his clients when he worked for Mid-Nebraska Services and Mosaic. He continued this to the end as he was an organ and tissue donor.
He is survived by his wife, Retha; four sons, Nathan (Becca) Kelley of McCook, Jacob, Wyatte and Jereson Lemburg of Hastings; a daughter, Gracyann Lemburg of Hastings; a granddaughter, Addilyn Kelley of McCook; mother, Debra Lemburg of Wolbach; father, Jerry Lemburg of Leavenworth, Kansas; mother-in-law, Linda Rowe of Arizona; sister, Audrey (Brad) Thomsen of St. Paul; brother, James Lemburg of Grand Island; sisters-in-law, Janet Rowe of Hastings, Chris Rowe of Tennessee; Teri (Lark) Adkins of Arizona; grandparents, Jim and Miriam Doyle of Guide Rock; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jeremy was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and T.J. Hatten; father-in-law, Reverend David Rowe; grandparents, Gilbert and Joyce Lemburg; and great-grandparents, Ross and Etha Doyle and Lois Crews.
The family is requesting attendees dress in casual attire or “Raiders” gear at the service to honor Jeremy. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
