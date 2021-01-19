Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jerome I. “Jerry” Carlson, 80, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 25, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Stefanie Hayes officiating. The family requests Husker attire be worn to the service. Burial will be at Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center. Book signing will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
