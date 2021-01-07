~Hastings, Nebraska resident Jerrold Allen "Jerry" Mohrlang, 80, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.
~Memorials may be given to the family.
~Jerry was born May 31, 1940, in Hastings to Harold E. and Helen L. (O'Donnell) Mohrlang. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1958 and attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. He then served with the U.S. Navy.
~Jerry worked at Kerr Plastics, Weyerhaeuser, Woolworths and Walmart. He also owned and operated his own landscaping business. He was a member of the First St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Jerry received the Boy Scout God and Country Award and had a heart for helping the less fortunate. He had many friends and enjoyed yard work and landscaping.
~Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Dwight Sandberg.
~Survivors are sister, Mary Ann Sandberg of Hastings; brother, Roger (Dottie) Mohrlang of Spokane, WA; nephews, Eric Sandberg of Hastings and Mark (Summer) Mohrlang of Seatle, WA; niece, Becky (Jeff) Aitken of Seatle, WA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.