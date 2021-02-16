Hastings, Nebraska resident Jerry Dee Fisher, 79, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at Providence Place in Hastings.
Rosary will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 20, and Memorial Mass will follow at 1:30 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Private family burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Heartland Pet Connection. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jerry was born May 21, 1941, in Odell, NE to Leonard Charles & Rosella Z. (Martell) Fisher. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in Beatrice. Jerry served as an aviation machinist mate second class in the U.S. Navy from July 21, 1959 to July 19, 1963. He married Carol Curry on July 2, 1999, in Hastings.
Jerry was employed as a federal grain inspector for Hastings Grain Inspection; he retired in 2012. He was a member of Southern Hills and was a past member of the Elks Lodge. Jerry loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed following their activities, loved watching and participating in all sports especially golf.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Curry-Fisher of Hastings; children, Beth (Matt) Wagoner of Sutton, Christina Andersen of Hastings, Kevin Fisher of Lincoln; step-children, Richard (Melanie) Curry of Hastings, Lori Davis of Lincoln; grandchildren, Matthew (Shannon) Andersen, Carissa Leonard, Ashley (Curtis) Ray, Jenna (Zach) Brown, McKaylea Andersen (Max Marget), Jordan Wagoner (Makyah Calkins), Megan Wagoner (Evan Carlson), Devin Wagoner (Alivia Robbins), Tyson Mooers, Alexa Fisher, Alivia Fisher, Noah Fisher, Grayson Fisher; 13 great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren, Michael Curry, Makayla Curry, Trae Davis, Tanea Davis; siblings, Gary Fisher of Colorado, Gerald Fisher of Lincoln; numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and many friends.
