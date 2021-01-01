Edgar, Nebraska, Jerry Horst departed this life on Sunday December 20, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Jerry was born March 26, 1959, to John and Janice (Kinnison) Horst in Hastings.
Jerry attended Edgar Elementary School and Sandy Creek High School, graduating in 1977. He went on to study agriculture at UN-L, graduating in 1981.
Jerry taught vocational agriculture at Wolbach Public School. It was during that time, he met and married his wife, Shirley Ogden. They had one son, John David Horst. The couple moved back to Jerry's hometown of Edgar, where he had many jobs over the years, including working for the family business (Oak Creek Farms), which led to his pasta business (Mio Amore). He also worked for area farmers, Rosebrook Nursing Home, and the local plumber. His favorite business was the Farmer's Market he had in Edgar.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley of Edgar; son, John (JD) of Edgar; brother, Jeff (Terri) of Lincoln; brother, James (Sonie) of Beatrice; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Janice Horst, and a brother, Jack Horst.
Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com.
Williams Funeral Home of Edgar is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.