Glenvil, Nebraska, resident Jerry L. Chamberlain, 68, passed away August 27, 2020, at his home after a four-year fight with cancer.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. August 31 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil with Pastor Rob Garton officiating. The service will be live streamed from the Immanuel Lutheran Church Facebook page and the Apfel Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be in the Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil, with military rites by the Hastings Veterans Service. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family.
Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil.
Jerry was born November 10, 1951 in North Platte to John and Doris (Thiesfeld) Chamberlain. He was baptized and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church in North Platte. He graduated from McCook Senior High School in 1969. He served in the United States Air Force from 1970 to 1974 as a refrigeration and air conditioning specialist. Jerry married Talana Follett in 1976. From this union he was blessed with a stepson, Michael and the birth of his daughter, Tasha. They later divorced. Jerry married the true love of his life Katherine (Rask) Miller on December 28, 1988 and was blessed with two additional stepsons, Scott L. and Chad A. Miller. He graduated from Central Community College Hastings Campus in 1991 as an honor student with a degree in Automotive Technology at which time he turned his hobby of working on cars into a career. Jerry retired in 2016.
He enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, classic cars and listening to all types of music. Although his biggest joy was spending time with his family. Jerry and Kathy were especially fond of camping every chance they had their dog with them.
Jerry was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, and the American Legion Post both of Glenvil.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Kathy of Glenvil; his children, Tasha Miller and partner Tobey Benson of Grand Island, Scott Miller and partner Shawnna Bigham of Imperial and Mike Follett of Columbus; siblings, Ardyce (Dewayne) Kattenburg, Darrell (Mary) Chamberlain, Lori Paine, Roy Chamberlain and partner Deb Weaver and Janette Chamberlain; grandchildren, Jacob and Ethan Smith, Logan Kasey and Garrett Miller, and Ashlynn Follett; in-laws, Rick (LaRayne) Rask, David Rask and Bruce Rask; and many nieces, nephews, other family members, friends, and Rosie the dog.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Chad; grandson, Matthew; father and mother-in-law, Milton and Rosella Rask; and sister-in-law, Elaine Rask.
It was a good life. “Thanks be to God!”
