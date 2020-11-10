Jimmie Lee Cox of Edgar, Nebraska, the son of Lloyd and Greta Darlene (Cottam) Cox, was born September 6, 1948, in Fairfield, Nebraska. He departed this life on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Nebraska Heart Institute in Lincoln at the age of 72 years.
Jimmie attended Shickley and Edgar schools. Later in life, he received his GED. Jimmie lived in Grand Island, Hastings and Edgar areas. He had worked as a welder, worked for Morgan hauling and setting up mobile homes, but later, worked as an over-the-road truck driver.
Jimmie enjoyed visiting with his family and friends, hunting, fishing and playing pool.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Alice and Floyd Cox and George and Mildred Cottam.
Survivors include his significant other, Jean Austin (Jimmie was Jean’s savior and the greatest friend a person could ever have and she will miss him); brothers, Gaylen Cox and wife Jackie of Oak; Ron Cox and wife Peggy of Hastings; sisters, Patty Davis and husband Jim of Hebron and Sandy Fike and husband Duane of Fairfield, along with many nieces, nephews other relatives and a host of friends.
There will be no visitation as Mr. Cox was cremated. Graveside memorial services will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Edgar Cemetery. Randy Schneider will be officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com.
Williams Funeral Home of Edgar is in charge of the arrangements.
