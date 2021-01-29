Fairfield, Nebraska resident Joan I. Potts, 52, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 6, at the Community Presbyterian Church in Fairfield with Pastors Joyce and Ivan Dean officiating. Burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery in Fairfield. Book signing will be 1-4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Joan was born November 5, 1968, in Columbia, MO to James I. & Judy L. (Crane) Martin. She graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1987 and continued her education at Central Community College. Later in life, Joan returned to CCC to continue with her degree and graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a Degree in Accounting from Bellevue University in March 2018. Joan married Shannon Potts on December 14, 1991, at Fairfield Community Presbyterian Church. She was an accountant and bookkeeper for KAAPA Ethanol Plant and was a member of Fairfield Community Presbyterian Church.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Andrea Potts.
Survivors include her husband, Shannon Potts; children, Alesia & Jason “Jay” Gabriel Santos Vazquez and Larry Potts; brother, James & Michele Martin; nephew, Bradon Martin
