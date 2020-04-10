Sutton, Nebraska, resident Joan M. Kessler, 83, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, April 15, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton. Services will be live streamed from Sutton Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page beginning at 10:30 a.m. Private interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1-8 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
