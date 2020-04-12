Sutton resident Joan M. Kessler, 83, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, April 15, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton with Rev. Mary Scott officiating.
Services will be live-streamed from Sutton Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page beginning at 10:30 a.m. Private interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery. Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Tuesday at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
Joan was born on January 10, 1937, in Hastings to Clarence W. and Edna Mae (Uhrich) Sheets.
She graduated from Hastings High School in 1955. After high school, she worked for Dutton-Lainson Company in Hastings She married Arthur R. Kessler, Jr. on June 15, 1958. Four children were born to this union: Paul, Rachel, Charles, and Amy.
Joan was a member of the Sutton Federated Church, American Legion Auxiliary, and Order of the Eastern Star. Her greatest passion in life was spending time with her family and most importantly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Some of her favorite things to do with them were playing cards and board games. She enjoyed baking, cooking, shopping and going to the movies. She also cherished the times she shared with her friends at the coffee group.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Arthur R. Kessler, Jr. of Sutton; sons, Paul (Wendi) Kessler of Sutton, and Charles Kessler and fiancé Asya of Centennial, CO; daughters, Rachel Colling of Littleton, CO; and Amy Chaney of Central City, NE; grandchildren, Randa (Blake) Kai of Pender, NE; Jake Kessler and fiancé MaKayla of Sutton, NE; Olivia Kessler and Ellie Kessler both of Sutton, NE; Lia Kessler of Centennial, CO; Haley Colling and Alyssa Colling both of Littleton, CO; and Madison Chrisman of Central City, NE; great-grandchildren, Graham, Adeline, and Aidan Kai all of Pender, NE; sister, Jean Roth of Highlands Ranch, CO; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence W. and Edna Mae Sheets; brother, Clarence Steven Sheets; and nephews, J. Robert Knigge and Richard J. Knigge, Jr.
