Sutton, Nebraska, resident Joann Elaine McElfresh, 86, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton.
Joann's wish was to be cremated and due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a celebration of life will be held outside this spring.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be directed to the Sutton Federated Church and sent to 202 N. Glen, Sutton, NE 68979.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
Joann Elaine McElfresh was born on January 18th, 1934, in Smith County, KS to Henry and Viola (Shipley) Franklin. She graduated from Lebanon High School. She met Donald McElfresh in the first grade. He would later become her high school sweetheart and husband of 67 years. They were married on July 4, 1953. Don and Joann had three children; Ronald, Mary Sue, and Scott. They raised their children in Sutton. Don and Joann owned and operated three retail businesses in Kansas and Nebraska. They enjoyed their customers and contributed to the growing community.
When grandchildren started arriving, Joann was delighted. She decided to open a daycare where she raised her four grandchildren along with many other children from Sutton for ten years. She was a member of the Sutton Federated Church, Women’s Fellowship, and Fox Hollow Golf Course. She enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, attending horse shows, square dancing, and sewing. She was on the bowling league and an avid bridge player for many years. Most of all, she enjoyed following all her grandchildren’s events and cooking family meals for them; especially homemade Runzas and fried fish.
She was deeply loved and will be forever missed. She is survived by her husband, Don; two children, Ron (Kim) McElfresh and Sue (Allen) Geiser; 4 grandchildren, Megan (Douglas) Ahrens, Jeremy (Nancy Berg) Hultman, Matthew (Paige Pavlik) McElfresh, and Justin (Elizabeth) Hultman; two great-grandsons, Jameson Hultman and Hudson Ahrens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Jim and Bill Franklin; and her son, Scott.
