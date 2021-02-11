Hastings, Nebraska, resident Joanne C. Stahl, 85, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Providence Place in Hastings.
Visitation is 1-7 p.m Monday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Private family burial will be at Ansley Cemetery in Ansley. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
