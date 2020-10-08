JoAnne Marjorie Meents, 82, passed peacefully March 11, 2020.
A private family burial was March 21 at Salem Lutheran Cemetery south of Rosemont.
JoAnne was born October 9, 1937, on the family farm in rural Webster County to Rhinehart W. and Lillian (Schmidt) Wibben. She graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1955 and worked at the Blue Hill Medical Clinic. She married Robert E. Kile on June 1, 1958, who passed on February 13, 1963.
She married Wayne W. Meents on May 1, 1964. They moved to the family farm south of Rosemont in 1967 where she remained until June 2018. She had a love of gardening and baking, and her beautiful flowers were admired by many. The farm was presented the Pioneer Farm Award in 1990. JoAnne was a steward of the family farm during its 130-year history, and ran its chicken production. The family egg delivery route for 17 years served as the first job for her girls.
JoAnne was baptized December 1938 at St. Paul Lutheran Church and became a member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Rosemont where she was confirmed May 1966. She taught Sunday School and directed Vacation Bible School for several years. She served on the Altar Guild and enjoyed beautifying the church throughout the seasons. Her church family provided friendships and community her entire life.
JoAnne served as a state representative for School Unit #9 to expand resources for special education services. She was a lifelong learner, researching new alternative methods to care for Wayne and daughter Sally’s juvenile diabetes. Her care and concern for others was evident in how she lived her life every day. JoAnne always sent beautifully handwritten letters and cards, comforted others during a loss, or took time to provide words of encouragement to friends or neighbors in need.
JoAnne’s children and grandchildren were a great joy in her life.
Left to carry on her legacy and cherished memories are her five daughters and four grandchildren, Julie (Kile) Trout and husband Bryan of Omaha, Sally Meents of Gretna, Connie Kelehan and husband Lou of Des Moines, Iowa, Peggy DeLay and husband Jerry and daughter Emmy of Phoenix, Arizona, and Becky Koepke and husband John and daughter Lauren of Tempe, Arizona; grandsons, Justin Trout and wife Maija of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Jacob Trout and wife Shelby of Missoula, Montana; one sister, Virgie and husband Richard Gildersleeve of Hastings; sisters-in-law, Virginia James, Kathy Kile, Eleanor Kile, Marlene Meents, Kathy and husband Paul Battiste; many nieces and nephews; and a host of neighbors and friends.
JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather; husbands, Robert E. Kile and Wayne W. Meents; and a stillborn daughter.
Condolences/memorials can be directed to the family at Connie Kelehan, 2912 45th St., Des Moines, IA 50310.
This poem was given to JoAnne upon the passing of her husband Robert. The original tattered handwritten letter was recently found and know it provided her numerous points of comfort and courage as she continued through her life by picking up that thread and weaving an incredible legacy.
“The Golden Thread”: The pattern of my life has changed, For life has brought a sorrow. The pattern must be rearranged, To fit a new tomorrow. Although my eyes are blind with tears, Although my hands are weary, Tomorrow’s duty still appears, Although today is dreary. The pattern of my life remains, However, it may alter. And I must straighten the tread With hands that never falter. A thread was broken yesterday, A thread I loved so dearly, But I must brush the tears away, Look bravely, and see clearly. The pattern of my life is mine, A thing that I must finish. The time may alter its design, Its brightness may diminish. A little kneeling by my dead, A little hour of grieving, Now I must take up the thread Of life, and go on weaving.
