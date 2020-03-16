JoAnne M. Meents, 82, formerly of Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Life Care Center in Elkhorn, Nebraska.
A Christian Celebration of Life service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rosemont, Nebraska, at a later date. Family requests any memorials be given at that time. A private family burial will take place at Salem Lutheran Cemetery, south of Rosemont. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
