Shickley, Nebraska resident Jody Heinrichs, 64, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 in Shickley.
Jody was born on October 18, 1956 in Hebron, Nebraska to Rowan and Lila (Hendrickson) Kempf. She is survived by her husband, Steve Heinrichs of Shickley; son, Greg (Tami) Heinrichs of Clay Center; daughters, Haylee Williams of Hebron and Mallory (Knud) Elting of Carleton; mother, Lila Kempf of Shickley; brother, Mark (Janet) Kempf of Shickley; and 10 grandchildren.
Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, March 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Carleton with Pastor Beth Roegner officiating. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Visitation will be Friday, March 26 from 4-7 p.m. with family present at Farmer and Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Memorials may be made in care of Fillmore County Hospital Foundation or UNMC Buffett Cancer Center. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
